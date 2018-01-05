Unemployment rates fall in 72 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials say unemployment rates fell in 72 Kentucky counties, stayed the same in 17 and rose in 31 counties between November 2016 and November 2017.
The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says the latest county-by-county figures show that Woodford County had the state's lowest jobless rate at 2.7 percent.
Oldham County was next lowest at 3 percent, followed by Campbell, Fayette and Monroe counties at 3.1 percent each. Jessamine, Scott and Shelby counties each had 3.2 percent rates.
Magoffin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 12.7 percent. Elliott County was next at 8.2 percent. Harlan, Leslie and Lewis counties each had 7.7 percent rates, followed by Carter County at 7.6 percent, Lawrence County at 7.2 percent and Letcher County at 7.1 percent.
