Kentucky House speaker's political fate will rest with panel

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The political fate of Kentucky's Republican House speaker will rest in the hands of four women and two men.
The members of a special committee must decide whether to recommend expelling him, after he signed a secret sexual harassment settlement with a woman in his office.
Eight Republican lawmakers filed formal disciplinary charges against Jeff Hoover on Wednesday, alleging he sexually harassed a woman in his office and then used taxpayer resources to cover it up. They asked a special committee to recommend expelling Hoover from the House.
House rules require the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House to appoint six people to a special committee to investigate. Democrats appointed Reps. Sannie Overly, Joni Jenkins and Chris Harris. Republicans appointed Reps. Donna Mayfield, Diane St. Onge and Jason Petrie.
