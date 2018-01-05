Northeast winter storm cancels, delays CVG flights

A winter storm dubbed "bomb cyclone" by some meteorologists for how quickly the barometric pressure fell is causing delays and cancellations at airports across the nation and right here in the Tri-State.

Be sure to check with your airline if you are headed to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday morning.

Winter Storm Grayson cancelled thousands of flights Thursday and even forced several airports in the Northeast to shutdown, some not resuming operations just a few hours ago.

CVG has delays and cancellations to and from Newark, New York-LaGuardia, Boston and Providence.

Flyers attempting to travel to the Northeast also have been stranded at CVG as they wait to be re-booked.

Check your flight status by visiting: https://www.cvgairport.com/

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved