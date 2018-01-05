Lawyer: Man thought Pat Sajak directed him to kill mother

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who reportedly believed "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak instructed him to kill his elderly mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports a judge made the ruling Thursday in the murder case against 48-year-old Derrick Williams.
Defense attorney Brian Pierce says Williams believed he was getting messages from the TV game show when he heard his hometown mentioned. He thought Sajak was telling him to kill his mother when Sajak said, "Do it."
Pierce says Williams was off his medication and "clearly was psychotic."
Williams' sister called 911 after discovering her mother's body in December 2016 and told dispatchers her brother was mentally ill and likely responsible.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As the saying goes, sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Well if that's the case, some Cincinnati Bengals fans are filling their prescription.Full Story >
As the saying goes, sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Well if that's the case, some Cincinnati Bengals fans are filling their prescription.Full Story >
Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.Full Story >
Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.Full Story >
Much to the disappointment of fans, the Over-the-Rhine eyeglass maker, Frameri, is closing on Jan. 16.Full Story >
Much to the disappointment of fans, the Over-the-Rhine eyeglass maker, Frameri, is closing on Jan. 16.Full Story >
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.Full Story >
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is facing upgraded charges in the death of a West Side teacher.Full Story >
A Cincinnati woman is facing upgraded charges in the death of a West Side teacher.Full Story >