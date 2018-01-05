Large water main break closes Clermont County road

A large water main break closed the 6400 block of Branch Hill Guinea Pike Friday morning.

A high stream of water is shooting some 40-50 feet in the air right now, according to Clermont County dispatchers.

With subzero temperatures and wind chills, icy conditions quickly slicked over the road between Loveland-Miamiville and Wards Corner roads, fire officials said.

It's not clear when the water main break will be repaired or when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.