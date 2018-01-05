Multi-vehicle crash clears NB I-71/75, traffic still backed up

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.Full Story >
The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump's actions as president amount to improper efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation.Full Story >
Forecasters predict record-breaking cold air and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Friday, with the frigid weather hanging around through the weekend.Full Story >
A South Korean official says the two Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down before Dixie Highway due to a crash Friday morning.Full Story >
