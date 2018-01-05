Hoxworth: Blood donations over holidays 'dramatically less'

Donations were 'dramatically less" at Hoxworth Blood Center over the already slow holiday season, officials say, prompting them to appeal to the public for help.

Hoxworth is 2/3 lower on blood donations than they would be normally, said Division Director Jim Tinker.

At least 300 blood donors are needed daily.

Platelet donors are also very much needed as well as O+ and O- donors.

Hoxworth Blood Centers are located in Anderson, Blue Ash, Fort Mitchell, West Chester, Westwood, Tri-County and at the University of Cincinnati.

Appointments are recommended.

Visit hoxworth.org for additional information.

