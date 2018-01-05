Ohio man found froze to death by meal delivery driver

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 64-year-old Ohio man whose body was found on the front porch of his home by a meal delivery driver froze to death.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday confirmed that Darnell Wilson, of Akron, died of hypothermia.
His body was found Tuesday by a woman delivering food for the Mobile Meals program. The high temperature in Akron reached just 14 degrees that day.
It's unclear how long Wilson had been on the partially enclosed porch before his body was found.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
