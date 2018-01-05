The Latest: Meal deliverer discovers man who froze to death

By The Associated Press



The Latest on winter weather (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Authorities say a 64-year-old Ohio man whose body was found on the front porch of his home by a meal delivery driver froze to death.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday confirmed that Darnell Wilson, of Akron, died of hypothermia.

His body was found Tuesday by a woman delivering food for the Mobile Meals program. The high temperature in Akron reached just 14 degrees that day.

It's unclear how long Wilson had been on the partially enclosed porch before his body was found.

6 a.m.

Bitter cold air sweeping across New Jersey is slowing the process of digging out from a major snowstorm that blanketed the state.

Snow has been cleared on the state's major highways, however motorists are advised to use caution because of icy spots. Speeds have been reduced on the Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry, Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman bridges.

Many schools are closed or have delayed openings Friday as road crews try to clear local streets.

Most of the snow from Thursday's storm fell in the southern part of the state, with Cape May Court House receiving 17 inches (43 centimeters). Colts Neck in saw 15 inches (38 centimeters).

A wind chill advisory is effect for the state until Saturday.

5:35 a.m.

A New York City children's hospital has made sure its patients don't miss out on winter fun by carting in buckets of snow for the kids to play with and enjoy.

St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children in Queens brought in plenty of snow for the children who are patients there to build snowmen or go sledding indoors during the Thursday snowstorm. Images posted to the hospital's Facebook page show one patient making a table-sized snowman - complete with a hat and scarf.

A hospital spokeswoman tells WNBC-TV that St. Mary's is one of only a few hospitals in the country that specializes in long-term care for children with special needs and life-limiting conditions.

2:50 a.m.

Authorities say a girl struck by a pickup truck while sledding and a 75-year-old man hit by a snow plow while clearing business parking lots have died in Virginia in the aftermath of the East Coast snowstorm.

Police in Chesterfield County, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia, say the girl was sledding down a driveway when she slid into a road and was hit by the pickup truck Thursday. Police say in a statement that the driver immediately stopped and that the girl was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries. The girl wasn't immediately identified.

In the greater Hampton area of southeast Virginia, authorities told The Virginia-Pilot that a 75-year-old private contractor, Barry Hale, was hit by the plow shortly after midday Thursday while clearing snow from parking lots in Buckroe. He died at a local hospital of his injuries. A police statement says the Virginia Department of Labor will conduct a follow-up investigation.

1 a.m.

East Coast residents are bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm dumped as much as 18 inches of snow (46 centimeters) and unleashed bitter cold, hurricane-force winds and historic coastal flooding from the Carolinas to Maine.

Forecasters say Friday will bring a blast of record-breaking cold air and bitter winds that could make it feel as low as minus 15 degrees throughout much of the Northeast this weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Hurley says mid-Atlantic states can expect temperatures in the teens while the Northeast's coastal areas will see temperatures in the single digits.

He says the South won't be spared the cold weather, either.

The frigid temperatures should persist through Sunday, when the Northeast residents will feel potentially record-breaking cold.

