Bills make good on promise, send Bengals truckload of wings

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

It's the newfound friendship heard 'round the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills have Bengals fans licking their chops Friday morning as they make good on their promise.

On New Years Eve, Cincinnati capped off 2017 by fulfilling the Bills playoff hopes.

The Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens, eliminating the Ravens from Super Bowl contention and creating a spot for Buffalo.

The Bills were so grateful to the Bengals for their win, they tweeted:

"Dear Bengals,

After we handled business in Miami, we needed you, and you came through big time. On behalf of this team, the people of the City of Buffalo, and Bills fans around the world, thank you. Thank you. THANK YOU!

Wings on us. (No really, we're sending wings.)

With love,

The Buffalo Bills.

Thursday night, the Bills made good on their mouthwatering promise, tweeting that the wings were on their way.

Fun, games, and friendship aside, the Bills bountiful truckload is going to a good cause.

The Bengals say lunch will be served at the Children's Home Autism High School Friday afternoon.

