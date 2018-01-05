Here's why you shouldn't leave your tank on 'E' in freezing weather

Freezing weather may have you feeling frozen solid, but it turns out that's a reality for some vehicles.

If you have an older car that's sitting on empty, you may not even be able to make it to the gas station.

According to Triple A, if your fuel line is metal, it could freeze due to moisture in the tank.

But the auto industry is taking steps to make sure you're not stranded due to issues like this.

"Anything built probably in the last 10 years, all the fuel lines are all plastic and it's to prevent that from happening right off the get go." Barry Croucher with AAA said.

Gas tanks are also getting help from gasoline itself during winter months. Current EPA standards require a winter gas blend that prevents freezing in your fuel line.

However, you can still have problems with the fuel pump failing due to low gas in the tank in any car. AAA recommends at least half a tank at all times but especially in cold weather.

AAA also warns that issues with dead batteries and low pressure in tires also arise when the temperatures drop. They warn drivers to be patient with car repair shops that are likely busy.

