Authorities: Police fatally shoot armed man in confrontation

WHITEHALL, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say police officers executing a narcotics search warrant were confronted by an armed man and fatally shot him at an apartment complex in suburban Columbus.

Whitehall police say a person at an apartment in the complex was selling fentanyl-laced heroin. They say police entered the apartment about 8 a.m. Friday and encountered a man armed with a gun.

Police say a confrontation ensued and officers shot the armed man, who later died at a hospital.

Authorities didn't immediately identify the man or the officers involved in the shooting. Police say they safely removed five other adults and two children from the home. No officers were injured.

Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen says Columbus police have been called to handle the investigation.

