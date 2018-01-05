The Latest: Harassment probe could be done partly in secret

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on sexual harassment investigation of Kentucky's House speaker (all times local):

Noon

The Kentucky House speaker's secret sexual harassment settlement could be investigated partly in secret.

Eight Republican lawmakers filed formal disciplinary charges against Jeff Hoover on Wednesday, alleging he sexually harassed a woman in his office and then used taxpayer resources to cover it up. They asked a special committee to investigate and recommend expelling Hoover from the House.

Friday, the committee of four women and two men held its first meeting. Chairman Jerry Miller, who will vote only in the event of a tie, said the group will likely decide in private whether to investigate the charges. Once that decision is made, the hearings would be open to the public, he said.

Rep. Phil Moffett, one of the GOP lawmakers who filed the charges, said all of the committee's deliberations should be done in public.

3:25 a.m.

The political fate of Kentucky's Republican House speaker will rest in the hands of four women and two men.

The members of a special committee must decide whether to recommend expelling him, after he signed a secret sexual harassment settlement with a woman in his office.

House rules require the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House to appoint six people to a special committee to investigate. Democrats appointed Reps. Sannie Overly, Joni Jenkins and Chris Harris. Republicans appointed Reps. Donna Mayfield, Diane St. Onge and Jason Petrie.

