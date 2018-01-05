Man charged in death of girlfriend's baby held on $1M bond

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A judge has set a $1 million bond for an Ohio man charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's 11-month-old son on New Year's Day.

The Blade reports 30-year-old Eric Mathis, of Toledo, appeared in a Toledo courtroom Thursday with a public defender and said he planned to hire his own attorney. Mathis also is charged with child endangering.

A preliminary hearing on both charges is set for Tuesday.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Nehemiah Wright died of blunt force trauma injuries to the abdomen. Police won't say how the injuries occurred.

Toledo police responded Monday to a report of a baby found face down in a bathtub. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

