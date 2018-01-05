Cincinnati animal shelter offering help to outdoor dog owners

You've heard it before: bring your outdoor pets indoor when temperatures drop.

Some dog owners say it's not as simple as it sounds and are struggling to make that happen. That's why a Cincinnati animal shelter is stepping in to help.

Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue is offering help to outdoor dog owners looking for other options for their pets according to their Facebook page.

They say the help comes with no lectures, no judgments, and you can remain anonymous, adding "we just want to help your furbabies stay warm!"

Peppermint Pig says that if you need help contact Melissa at pparescue@gmail.com or Sarah at sarah.pparescue@gmail.com. You can also send the shelter a message on Facebook or come to their thrift store at 8255 Beechmont Ave.

The shelter says to request help you must be the owner of the dog. Peppermint Pig says they have no legal authority to do anything to help unless they have permission from the other of the dog and owner of the property the dog is on.

However, if you're an animal lover looking to do some good, you can help as well.

Peppermint Pig is accepting donations on their website. They say donations will go toward providing straw, food, heat sources, and possible boarding expenses to dogs in need.

The shelter is also accepting donations like straw, blankets, doghouses, and heated water bowls.

Peppermint Pig is also preparing to take in dogs who need foster homes. You can fill out an application to be a foster parent for a dog on their website.

