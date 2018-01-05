Trial delayed, venue changed for man accused of killing girl

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has delayed the trial of a man charged with killing a 7-year-old Kentucky girl and changed the venue.
WBKO-TV reports Judge Janet Crocker ruled Friday that the trial for Timothy Madden will be held in Hardin County instead of Allen County, and that it won't begin on Feb. 26 as scheduled. Crocker set a hearing on Feb. 13 to discuss a new trial date.
Madden faces charges of murder, kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the November 2015 death of Gabriella "Gabbi" Doolin. Doolin was found dead in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottville High School, where a youth football game involving her brother was taking place.
Madden's attorney, Travis Lock, had argued that pretrial publicity prevented Madden from receiving a fair trial in Allen County.
Information from: WBKO-TV, http://www.wbko.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The cold never bothered her anyway, but the Seymour Police Department in southern Indiana is over it and issued a warrant for the Disney princess.Full Story >
The cold never bothered her anyway, but the Seymour Police Department in southern Indiana is over it and issued a warrant for the Disney princess.Full Story >
It's the newfound friendship heard 'round the NFL. The Buffalo Bills have Bengals fans licking their chops Friday morning as they make good on their promise.Full Story >
It's the newfound friendship heard 'round the NFL. The Buffalo Bills have Bengals fans licking their chops Friday morning as they make good on their promise.Full Story >
Bitter cold will stick around this weekend ahead of a potentially icy morning commute Monday.Full Story >
Bitter cold will stick around this weekend ahead of a potentially icy morning commute Monday.Full Story >
As the saying goes, sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Well if that's the case, some Cincinnati Bengals fans are filling their prescription.Full Story >
As the saying goes, sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Well if that's the case, some Cincinnati Bengals fans are filling their prescription.Full Story >
Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.Full Story >
Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.Full Story >