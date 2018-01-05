Trial delayed, venue changed for man accused of killing girl

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has delayed the trial of a man charged with killing a 7-year-old Kentucky girl and changed the venue.

WBKO-TV reports Judge Janet Crocker ruled Friday that the trial for Timothy Madden will be held in Hardin County instead of Allen County, and that it won't begin on Feb. 26 as scheduled. Crocker set a hearing on Feb. 13 to discuss a new trial date.

Madden faces charges of murder, kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the November 2015 death of Gabriella "Gabbi" Doolin. Doolin was found dead in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottville High School, where a youth football game involving her brother was taking place.

Madden's attorney, Travis Lock, had argued that pretrial publicity prevented Madden from receiving a fair trial in Allen County.

Information from: WBKO-TV, http://www.wbko.com

