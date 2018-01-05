Ferry connecting Kentucky, Missouri closed due to ice

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - A ferry that connects Kentucky with Missouri has temporarily stopped operating due to an ice flow on the Mississippi River.
Kentucky transportation officials said Friday that chunks of ice coming from the upper Mississippi have become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
Captain Jeremy Newsom said he expects the ferry to be closed for perhaps two or three days, until warmer temperatures bring improved river conditions.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry provides the only direct route between the two states.
Motorists can check on the ferry's status by calling (731) 693-0210.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The cold never bothered her anyway, but the Seymour Police Department in southern Indiana is over it and issued a warrant for the Disney princess.Full Story >
The cold never bothered her anyway, but the Seymour Police Department in southern Indiana is over it and issued a warrant for the Disney princess.Full Story >
It's the newfound friendship heard 'round the NFL. The Buffalo Bills have Bengals fans licking their chops Friday morning as they make good on their promise.Full Story >
It's the newfound friendship heard 'round the NFL. The Buffalo Bills have Bengals fans licking their chops Friday morning as they make good on their promise.Full Story >
Bitter cold will stick around this weekend ahead of a potentially icy morning commute Monday.Full Story >
Bitter cold will stick around this weekend ahead of a potentially icy morning commute Monday.Full Story >
As the saying goes, sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Well if that's the case, some Cincinnati Bengals fans are filling their prescription.Full Story >
As the saying goes, sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Well if that's the case, some Cincinnati Bengals fans are filling their prescription.Full Story >
Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.Full Story >
Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.Full Story >