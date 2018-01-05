Ferry connecting Kentucky, Missouri closed due to ice

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - A ferry that connects Kentucky with Missouri has temporarily stopped operating due to an ice flow on the Mississippi River.

Kentucky transportation officials said Friday that chunks of ice coming from the upper Mississippi have become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

Captain Jeremy Newsom said he expects the ferry to be closed for perhaps two or three days, until warmer temperatures bring improved river conditions.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry provides the only direct route between the two states.

Motorists can check on the ferry's status by calling (731) 693-0210.

