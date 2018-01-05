Gas station offers love advice for unhappy Bengals fans

As the saying goes, sometimes laughter is the best medicine.

Well if that's the case, some Cincinnati Bengals fans are filling their prescription.

After the surprising announcement of the new two-year deal for the longtime Bengals coach Tuesday, many fans felt like the news was a hard pill to swallow.

A sign saying "Find someone who loves you as much as Mike Brown loves Marvin Lewis" was found at the Westbourne Sunoco Express Mart in Green Township.

Lewis has been with the Bengals since 2003. Though Lewis is the winningest coach in franchise history and has coached the team to seven playoff appearances, he has never won a playoff game.

