Hundreds of water fixtures in Ohio schools found with lead

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Tests on drinking fountains and faucets in Ohio's older schools over the past year and a half have found that about 10 percent had elevated levels of lead in the water.

State records show about half of the fixtures have been replaced while schools say the others are no longer being used.

The testing was done after Ohio passed a law in 2016 that included grants for the work following the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Data from Ohio shows that more than 14,000 fixtures in schools have been checked and just over 1,400 had lead levels above the federal limit.

But testing is voluntary so many schools still haven't been checked.

New York, New Jersey and Illinois are among the few states requiring testing of school water fixtures.

