Frozen IN police issue warrant for Queen Elsa

The cold never bothered her anyway, but the Seymour Police Department in southern Indiana is over it and issued a warrant for the Disney princess.

On Thursday, they posted a wanted poster of the the snow Queen of Disney’s 2013 animated movie “Frozen.”

Police issued the warrant for "maintaining a common nuisance." They are ready for Elsa to team up with Mother Nature and "Let It Go."

"Seymour Police Department is requesting the public's help in serving a warrant issued for Queen Elsa. If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; we are freezing! As our search continues we request citizens of Seymour bundle up, check on your out door animals, and drive with extreme caution! Thank you all, and have a safe evening," the post reads.

The department asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them ASAP.

Let the storm rage on - until she is found.

