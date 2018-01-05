Mega Millions winning numbers for the $450 million jackpot

The winning numbers of the Mega Millions drawing on Friday are: 28-30-39-59-70 MB 10

Mega Millions players' odds of winning the $450 million jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, which CNN says is 2,000 times less likely than being killed by a lightning strike or an earthquake.

On Saturday, the drawing for a $570 million jackpot will be drawn.

The odds of winning are similarly stacked against you at 1 in 292.2 million.

As the jackpots grow bigger and bigger, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine warns consumers to beware of scams.

DeWine says his office has received several reports of phony calls and letters telling people they've won millions of dollars.

The scam tells consumers they have to wire hundreds of dollars for taxes or processing fees in order to receive their winnings. Your money will be sent to a scam artist, while no money will be sent to you.

"We just want to warn people to be careful. In most cases, if you're getting a call saying you've won millions of dollars, it's a scam," DeWine said.

