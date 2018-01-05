Evendale Police Department launches Coyote Management Program

On the prowl in residential neighborhoods, coyotes have created quiet the stir by showing up in more densely populated neighborhoods this past year.

Police have stepped into held, and the Evendale department has just launched their Coyote Management Program.

The Griffin Nature Preserve is one of two locations they are focusing the effort to cut down on the coyotes.

They said they are working to control the issue through education and also by trapping the neighborhood pests.

"The coyotes are not going away. They're here to stay. You're not... all we're doing is trying to manage it, not eliminate it because we know we can't eliminate them out of our village," Lt. Joe Asbrock said.

The traps went in Friday for the department that is focusing on two locations, one of them is Gorman Heritage Farms, where Lt. Asbrock said some animals have been victimized by coyotes.

"Coyotes have adapted extremely well. What they may not have tolerated 20 or 30 years ago... they're tolerating now, human activity," he said.

Lt. Asbrock said the threat to residents isn't there, but pets and small animals are a different story and those concerns from citizens have come up at council meetings, and that's why the Coyote Management Program is taking effect.

"These animals are not going to be relocated, they will be euthanized. It's not a relocation program. It is what it is, I don't sugarcoat things," he said.

Evendale is not the only department running a program like this. The Indian Hill Rangers have been running a Coyote Management Program also for awhile.

