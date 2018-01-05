Police: 1 woman killed in Carthage shooting

Police are investigating after one woman was shot and killed in Carthage Friday night.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Vine Street around 7:45 p.m.
The victim was transported to UC Medical Center, but succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
