Another Norwood apartment complex forces residents out due to no heat

For the second time in just a few days, more people in the Nowood area have been forced out of their apartments.

Residents in the complex in the 4500 block Smith Street said they have been without heat since Christmas Eve.

They were told to be out by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Some residents said you don't realize how hard that is when you have no where to go.

"I'm just trying to be upbeat about it you know what I mean," one resident said.

Inspectors issued an order to vacate. Residents said it's because there was a fire and the boiler hasn't worked since.

"I'm not sure where everyone's going. I'm not sure where I am going," the resident said.

A woman, who asked not to be identified, invited FOX19 NOW into her apartment. Inside you can see the space heaters she uses to try and keep warm along with the puddle of water on the floor as she tries to keep dry.

"I have been using three space heaters and now I've been having floods in my kitchen. I had to unplug one of the space heaters... so it's really cold, it's really cold," she said.

Residents said the landlord offered to give their deposits back, but there's a catch - they can't sue them.

In Ohio, it's the duty of the landlord to provide heat to their tenants. So legal experts say if a furnace breaks it has to be fixed in a reasonable amount of time.

"Certainly these people don't have to sign that and it may not be in their best interest. They probably have a real legitimate grip legally," FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mark Krumbein said.

FOX19 NOW did try and reach out to the company for comment, but were unable to reach them.

