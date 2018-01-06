Ohio governor announces election dates for seat in Congress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has announced dates for special elections to fill the seat of a Republican congressman resigning to take the helm of a business policy group.
Current U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) is leaving Jan. 16 to serve as president of the Ohio Business Roundtable in Columbus.
Tiberi has held his seat in central Ohio since 2001. His two-year term was due to end in January 2019.
Kasich's office said Friday the special election primary will be May 8 and the general election Aug. 7.
The roundtable conducts research and drives debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio.
