Health officials report more than 2,000 flu hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Health says more than 2,000 flu hospitalizations have been reported during this flu season.

Health officials on Friday reported 2,104 flu-associated hospitalizations for the 2017-2018 flu season, compared with 369 during the same period last year.

Ohio hasn't reported any flu-associated pediatric deaths so far for this season. There's no requirement for reporting adult flu-associated deaths to public health agencies.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot as soon as possible. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for protection against the flu to set in.

Health officials say some who get vaccinated may still get the flu, but their symptoms will likely be less severe.

www.flu.ohio.gov

