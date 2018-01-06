Greater Cincinnati puppies going nose to nose in Puppy Bowl

three puppies from Animal Friends Humane Society will compete in Puppy Bowl XIV (Animal Planet)

The cutest competition in sports is less than a month away and a few Greater Cincinnati natives are sniffing the competition.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIV is Sunday, Feb 4, and three puppy players are from Animal Friends Humane Society in Butler County.

Teddy and Boomer will compete for Team Ruff and Bubbles will compete for Team Fluff.

The dogs were born to three different moms who arrived at Animals Friends as strays that no one came to claim. But there is good news for the moms: all three of their puppies have found their forever homes.

Teddy, Bubbles, and Boomer along with 90 adoptable puppies from 48 shelters and rescues across the country will go paw to paw and nose to nose for the Chewy.com Lombarky Trophy.

You can catch the terrier touchdowns, puppy penalties, furry fumbles, and tail tugs on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Animal Friends Humane Society houses around 200 to 300 animals and is open admission.

