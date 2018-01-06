Panel suggests ride safety review after fatal Ohio fair accident - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Panel suggests ride safety review after fatal Ohio fair accident

The 'Fireball' ride one day after the accident (Provided) The 'Fireball' ride one day after the accident (Provided)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state panel is recommending another look at the ride inspection process and public perception of ride safety nearly six months after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

The Ohio Advisory Board on Amusement Ride Safety discussed at a meeting Thursday that a committee should be created to handle both issues. The committee would be comprised of ride industry officials and others selected by the state Department of Agriculture.

[Graphic: Video shows moment ride turned deadly at Ohio State Fair]

The advisory board declined to discuss details concerning the July accident that killed a man and injured seven people when a ride called the Fire Ball broke apart.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer, KMG, has said the accident was caused by excessive corrosion on a support beam.

[UC student among 7 badly hurt in fair ride wreck]

The agriculture department says it will not fine the ride's operators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly