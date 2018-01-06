Police search for NKY kidnapping suspect

Fort Mitchell Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping, assault and robbery.

The department posted a warning about Scott Guy Wilson to Facebook Saturday night.

Wilson is believed to be driving his victim's black Toyota Camry bearing Kentucky license plate 763 XEJ, police said.

He is wanted on charges of kidnapping, robbery and second-degree assault. Authorities did not provide further details about Wilson's charges.

Police said Wilson is 5'9", weighs about 150 and has multiple tattoos on his arms, chest, legs and back.

Anyone with information about Wilson or the stolen vehicle's whereabouts should call Kenton County dispatchers at 859-356-3191.

