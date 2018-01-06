Winning Powerball ticket worth $570M sold in New Hampshire

No arrests have been made following a fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Saturday night.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, meaning periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping, assault and robbery.Full Story >
A state panel is recommending another look at the ride inspection process and public perception of ride safety nearly six months after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.Full Story >
