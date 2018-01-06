Winning Powerball ticket worth $570M sold in New Hampshire

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

Winning $570 million Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire

The winner will cash in on the $570 million jackpot. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - One lucky person has a lot more money than before the weekend started.

They won Saturday's Powerball jackpot worth more than half a billion dollars.

Only one ticket matched all six numbers for the $570 million prize to be paid out in 30 annual installments. It was sold in New Hampshire.

If the winner decides to take a lump cash sum, they'll collect about $352 million.

Here are the winning numbers: 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 and power ball 26.

It was a big weekend for lottery payouts.

A ticket holder in Florida claimed Friday night's $450 million Mega Millions jackpot.

