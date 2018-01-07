Temperature begins inching up after deep freeze, storm

NEW YORK (AP) - The bitter cold that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Burke says temperatures Sunday morning could hit record lows from South Carolina to Maine. But he says the wind won't be as powerful.

The afternoon's high temperatures could range from the low- to mid-20s in many areas and then climb into the 30s and 40s by Tuesday.

Many Northeast residents endured jaw-clenching temperatures Saturday, just days after the storm dropped as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow in some places.

New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory, one of the coldest places on the planet, registered minus 37 degrees Saturday. The wind chill made it feel like minus 93.

