Groundbreaking set for national park visitor center

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Officials say Cuyahoga Valley National Park in northeast Ohio will hold a groundbreaking for its new visitor center.
Park spokeswoman Allie Connor says the groundbreaking for the nearly $6 million Boston Mill Visitor Center will be Monday in Boston Township, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Akron.
Connor says the facility will be the first central visitor center for the park in more than 40 years. Current plans call for it to open in May 2019.
The center is being designed to provide information about programs and activities at the national park to help visitors plan their park experience.
The center also will feature exhibits on the Cuyahoga Valley's historic cultures.
Connor says more than 2 million people visited the park in 2016. Statistics weren't available yet for 2017.
