Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in vehicle

No arrests have been made following a fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Saturday night.

Desean Jamael Plair, 30, was found shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Borden and Elmore streets around 11 p.m., according to Cincinnati Police.

Authorities transferred Plair to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

Police said the investigation by the homicide unit is ongoing.

