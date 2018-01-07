Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in vehicle - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in vehicle

DeSean Jamael Plair, 30, was found shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Borden and Elmore streets. (Provided by Cincinnati Police) DeSean Jamael Plair, 30, was found shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Borden and Elmore streets. (Provided by Cincinnati Police)
SOUTH CUMMINSVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

No arrests have been made following a fatal shooting in South Cumminsville Saturday night.

Desean Jamael Plair, 30, was found shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Borden and Elmore streets around 11 p.m., according to Cincinnati Police.

Authorities transferred Plair to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

Police said the investigation by the homicide unit is ongoing. 

