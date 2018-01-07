Highway section to honor firefighters killed in line of duty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Two firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty will be memorialized with a section of highway in northwestern Ohio named for them.

WTOL-TV reports that State Rep. Mike Ashford will hold a news conference Monday to unveil the sign for the roughly 1.5 mile (2.4 kilometers) section of Interstate 75 that will be named for Toledo firefighters James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski. They lost their lives battling a fire that was intentionally set in 2014.

The Democratic legislator from Toledo says the memorial is intended to show "unwavering support" for first responders, their families and the sacrifices they make to keep communities safe.

Ashford will be joined at the news conference at Toledo Firefighters IAFF Local 92 union hall by union president Jeff Koenigseker.

