School district changes bullying policy after child suicide

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio schools superintendent isn't saying whether changes to its bullying policies have been influenced by the suicide of an 8-year-old boy who reportedly had been bullied.
Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell tells WCPO-TV the district website now has a prominent link for reporting bullying, that teachers and staff are receiving more training and the district has hired a social worker with stress management expertise.
Mitchell did not say if the changes were connected to the January 2017 death of Gabriel Taye. The boy's family says he hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school.
Gabriel's family filed a wrongful death against the district claiming school officials ignored a culture of bullying.
The district has filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.Full Story >
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.Full Story >
Police are searching for two suspects after an aggravated robbery in Northside on Sunday.Full Story >
Police are searching for two suspects after an aggravated robbery in Northside on Sunday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping, assault and robbery.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping, assault and robbery.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, meaning periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.Full Story >
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, meaning periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.Full Story >
A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty for putting a sickly dog into a trash bag for collection.Full Story >
A southwest Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty for putting a sickly dog into a trash bag for collection.Full Story >