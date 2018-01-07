US judge in Las Vegas may dismiss ranching standoff case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A U.S. judge who declared a mistrial last month could end the much-watched criminal prosecution of a Nevada rancher accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro's decision Monday in Las Vegas is sure to echo among states' rights advocates in Western states where the federal government controls vast expanses that some people want to remain protected and others want open for grazing, mining and oil and gas drilling.

Prosecutors will be on the defensive, after Navarro declared a mistrial last month for Cliven Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.

The judge has asked the government to respond to a scathing list of what she called willful violations of constitutional due process, including failure to turn over evidence to defendants.

