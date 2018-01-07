Icy cool: The neighborhood igloo builder

For the last five years, Chris Lequire’s built an igloo at his house. This one’s over 10-feet tall and 12-feet wide. (Source: WTIC/CNN)

OLD LYME, CT (WTIC/CNN) – Chris Lequire is one cool dad. He’s the creator of the local igloo.

"People go down the neighborhood and they honk,” Lequire said. “They stop by and they want to check it out."

As far as igloos go, this one’s pretty chill. It’s over 10-feet tall and 12-feet wide

For the last five years, Lequire’s built an igloo at his house.

"Just something to do during the winter time,” he said “We're kind of cooped up inside and I’m a big kid myself. I take advantage of the snow."

Thursday's storm dumped more than 10 inches in the area. It was more than enough to get things started.

It’s a neighborhood project.

"We've got the kids inside digging it out … and then restacking it on the outside,” Lequire said.

And it has more amenities than you might think. The igloo comes complete with lights, benches and a fireplace.

It’s a spot the whole neighborhood can enjoy

"It might be smoky and stuff but it's really cool just hanging out,” he said. “It's pretty warm actually."

Plus, it’s a diversion from video games and the internet.

“Any chance we can get to keep them outside and to enjoy this beautiful weather," Lequire said. "You know try to take advantage of that is key."

With a couple months of winter left, Lequire still has greater plans for his igloo.

"I want to see it get bigger,” he said. “Maybe it’ll be a castle at the end of the season. We'll see."

Elsa will be watching.

