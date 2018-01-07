Police searching for suspects after man robbed at gunpoint in Northside

Police are searching for two suspects after an aggravated robbery in Northside on Sunday.

Police said the robbery happened in the 1700 block of Casey Drive around 12:15 p.m.

A man was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects as he was parking his car, police said. A wallet, cash, and AR-15 in pistol configuration, along with other personal property were stolen.

The victim's car was taken, but found unoccupied several blocks away.

There was no description given of the two suspects, but police said they exited a blue Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

Anyone with information, or those involved, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

