Holland's game winner keeps NKU perfect in conference

Lavone Holland II hit a pull-up jumper to break a tie with 3.3 seconds left and lift NKU to a win at Detroit Mercy.



With 13 seconds left, Holland dribbled down the clock and used a crossover to create space to hoist his jumper at the top of the key. After missing eight of his first eleven shots, Holland connected to give the Norse a two-point lead. Detroit



Mercy could only get off a half-court shot at the buzzer but it came up short.



Drew McDonald led the Norse with 16 points as NKU improved to 4-0 in Horizon League play.



The Norse play Wright State, also undefeated in conference play, Thursday night at BB&T Arena.



