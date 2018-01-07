Sharonville home a total loss after fire

Fire officials in Sharonville said a home is a total loss after a fire Sunday.
Crews at the scene said the first floor collapsed from the damage in the home on Golden Hill Drive.
Everyone was able to get out of the home safely, expect for one dog who died.
Fire officials are investigating a cause of the blaze.
They said a water main break in the area made it more difficult to put out.
