UC extends winning streak, beats SMU

UC held SMU to only 18 made field goals and forced 18 turnovers to cruise to a 76-56 win at BB&T Arena.



Gary Clark and Jacob Evans each scored 18 points for the Bearcats who have won seven straight games and remain undefeated in conference play.



The Bearcats smothered SMU in the first half to built a fourteen point lead in the first twenty minutes. UC forced 11 SMU turnovers in the first half and held the Mustangs to 38 percent shooting for the game.



UC has held its last three opponents to a combined 34% shooting.



The Bearcats have won 35 straight games on their home floor – the longest streak in the country.



UC improves to 3-0 in AAC play and will next play at South Florida on Saturday.

