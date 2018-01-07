List of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

The highly anticipated wear-black protest kicked off early on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The highly anticipated wear-black protest kicked off early on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.

Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.

Oprah, 'Three Billboards' triumph at black-draped Globes

Oprah, 'Three Billboards' triumph at black-draped Globes

Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.

Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.

Winfrey says 'time is up' for abusive men in Globes speech

Winfrey says 'time is up' for abusive men in Globes speech

Also on FOX19.com

By The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

List of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

-Motion Picture, Drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

-Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour."

-Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

-Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water."

-Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

-Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

-Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Lady Bird."

-Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."

-Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird."

-Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

-Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water."

-Original Song: "This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman," music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

-Animated Film: "Coco."

-Foreign Language: "In the Fade."

TELEVISION

-Series, Drama - "The Handmaid's Tale."

-Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"

-Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."

-Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

-Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."

-Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

-Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: "Big Little Lies."

-Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."

-Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."

-Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

-Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo."

___

For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.