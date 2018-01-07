Burglar steals wedding ring, Christmas gifts

An armed burglary was caught on camera in Michigan. (Source: WJRT)

FLINT, MI (WJRT/CNN) - An armed burglar in Michigan stole a woman's wedding ring and her children's Christmas gifts.

And it was all caught on camera.

"Somebody was in my house and they were walking from the back room and down the stairs with a gun," said Latoria Brown, the victim.

It was a scary moment as Brown watched on her phone as a stranger walked through her home.

"By the time I open up the door, another notification came to my phone and said the back window was closed," Brown recalled.

In the middle of Flint, a man broke into one of Brown's children's room.

As he went through her home, he was able to get his hands on a symbol of love.

Brown had placed her wedding ring in a drawer next to her bed.

"It sucks because you know that is something special. I mean, I can always get another one, but it's not going to be the same," Brown explained.

It didn't end there. This criminal also took all of the children's Christmas gifts.

"The computers, laptops, TVs -- as you can see – gone," Brown pointed out.

Brown says now the kids are feeling unsafe in the place they call home.

"It's going to be awhile before my kids feel safe to sleep in their room again," she said.

Brown says she filed a police report. It's unclear how far police are in that investigation.

Copyright 2018 WJRT via CNN. All rights reserved.