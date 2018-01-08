Trump takes victory lap on taxes with rural Americans

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.Full Story >
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.Full Story >
Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.Full Story >
They say their ultimate goal is a government guarantee of affordable coverage for all.Full Story >
No matter who wins tonight, the Southeastern Conference will win another national championship in college football. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama just need to determine who gets to take home the trophy.Full Story >
An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will...Full Story >
A tell all book citing the President’s mental health was released Friday by former aide, Michael Wolf.Full Story >
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.Full Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingFull Story >
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansFull Story >
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookFull Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >
