Kentucky official unveiling initiative to fight hunger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's agriculture commissioner plans to announce an initiative to combat hunger.
A statement from the Agriculture Department says Commissioner Ryan Quarles will unveil a program on Monday to create an economic incentive to provide fresh local produce for residents in need. The initiative is being announced at the Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference in Lexington.
Quarles formed a statewide Hunger Task Force in 2016 to delve into the problem at a time when food banks were struggling to keep up with demand. The panel has held meetings around the state to determine what logistics are necessary to meet the needs of each area.
Quarles has said that it's unacceptable to have a hunger problem in a state with a rich agricultural history.
