Dangerous road conditions close or delay most schools

Dangerous road conditions have most schools closed or delayed Monday morning.

Closed districts include Mason, Lakota and Campbell County.

Cincinnati Public Schools already were scheduled to be off for a staff professional development day; staff is to report at 9:30 a.m.

Several schools such as Batavia Local and Finneytown are operating on delays.

All University of Cincinnati campuses are on a two-hour delay.

Freezing rain is icing over some parts of the Tri-State.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. with travel difficulties expected.

