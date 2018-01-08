Ice, snow close schools and restrict some travel around Ohio

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Numerous school districts around Ohio are closed as ice, sleet and snow accompany warming temperatures and prompt travel warnings around the state.
In southern Ohio's Pike County, the sheriff declared a type of snow emergency early Monday that essentially closed the roads to all travelers except emergency personnel. He warned that violators could be arrested.
Authorities in some other counties issued lower-level snow advisories, urging drivers to use caution or stay off the roads if possible.
Akron, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo were among the school districts that kept students home for the day because of the wintry conditions. In southwestern Ohio, many Cincinnati-area schools were delayed or closed, and Miami University in Oxford was opening late.
