Man accused of stealing car with child inside in court

The man accused of stealing a vehicle with a child in the backseat is expected to be in court Monday morning.

Cincinnati Police charged Jeremy Cole with kidnapping and robbery after Cole jumped in the front seat of a running car on Jan. 2.

It happened near the One Stop Market on the 3300 block of Glenmore Avenue.

Police say Cole took off with the 7-year-old in the backseat and eventually dumped the child about two miles away in a parking lot in freezing temperatures.

Police quickly found the 7-year-old and reunited the child with their grandparent.

Police released surveillance pictures of Cole while they searched for him.

Cole is expected to appear in Hamilton County Municple Court at 9 a.m.

Stat with FOX19 NOW for the latest on this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.