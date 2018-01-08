Cop pleads guilty to drinking alcohol during firearms training, must wear alcohol monitoring device

Cincinnati Police Officer David Jenkins in court Monday with his lawyer, Merlyn Shiverdecker (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

A Cincinnati police officer pleaded guilty Monday to a probation violation of drinking alcohol during firearms training.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg ordered Officer David Jenkins to continue probation, undergo a more aggressive alcohol abuse treatment program and wear an alcohol monitoring device for the next 30 days.

If the law enforcement veteran drinks any alcohol, even cough medicine, it will go off.

Also, a Dec. 22 court order removing all weapons from his possession remains in effect.

"It's certainly a concern that this is the second incident that involves both the use of alcohol and the possession of weapons. You need to get a handle on it," the judge told Jenkins.

"David is a good person who is struggling," Sgt. Dan Hils, police union president, said Monday. "The FOP and I will do everything we can to help him recover."

Jenkins, 46, is accused of consuming alcohol during firearms training on Dec. 20 at the gun range, court records show.

He blew a .053 on a breath test to measure his level of intoxication, Hamilton County Probation Officer Sara Bolser wrote.

Jenkins’ police powers remain suspended. He is currently assigned to administrative duties in District 3.

Jenkins has been on probation since July, when he was convicted of a disorderly conduct charge. A second charge of using weapons while intoxicated was dismissed.

He was arrested back in March and accused of carrying an AR-15 style rifle while drunk off-duty to engage in police activity.

At that time, Greenberg sentenced Jenkins to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended, 5 years probation and $160 in court costs and fines.

