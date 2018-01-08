WATCH: Singing principal announces snow day with Mariah Carey cover

Chris Caddell, principal of Union Point Academy in Florence, covers the classic Mariah Carey diva tune "Hero." (Courtesy of Union Point Academy)

In a zany video quickly going viral, a principal belts out a heartfelt ballad to let students know bad weather closed school.

Chris Caddell, principal of Union Point Academy in Florence, covers the classic Mariah Carey diva tune "Hero."

"There's a message if you look inside your phone. You don't have to be afraid of what it says," he warbles, draped in a brown fur hunting hat and coat.

"Icy streets and roads shut the city down, so I'm reaching out to you and gotta say that school is canceled for today.

"Go back to bed and go out and play. Tests and homework not a trace. Parents don't punch me in the face."

Caddell, a first-year principal at the northern Kentucky school, said he wanted to sing a song most people would recognize, and Carey's ballad did the trick.

